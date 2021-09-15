TheStreet Upgrades Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) to “C”

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $286.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 2.14.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $47.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

