Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in August

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.18. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72.

Get Brother Industries alerts:

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Brother Industries had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRTHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.