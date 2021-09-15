Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 7,058 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,630,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPG stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $769.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

CPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

