Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $336,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $186.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

