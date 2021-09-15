Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 21,077 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,077 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHRT stock opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.28. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

