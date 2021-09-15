Analyzing DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) and Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY)

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) and DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Amada and DiaSorin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amada 0 0 1 0 3.00 DiaSorin 2 1 2 0 2.00

DiaSorin has a consensus price target of $201.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.63%. Given DiaSorin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiaSorin is more favorable than Amada.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amada and DiaSorin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amada $2.36 billion 1.53 $174.50 million N/A N/A DiaSorin $1.01 billion 10.87 $283.63 million $5.14 38.91

DiaSorin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amada.

Risk & Volatility

Amada has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaSorin has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amada and DiaSorin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amada 6.15% 3.67% 2.97% DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DiaSorin beats Amada on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amada Company Profile

AMADA Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others. The Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine division offers integrated solutions from machines through control software, peripheral devices and consumables to maintenance service. The Metal Cutting Machine division provides steel frames for high-rise buildings, bridges and other structures. The Machine Tools division provides the precision finishing of medical devices and other equipment. The Stamping Press division engages in the sale of stamping presses. The Precision Welding Machine division provides precision welding and processing solutions for automotive electrical equipment, secondary batteries, household electrical appliances, LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) displays, personal computers, medical devices, and numerous other products. The Others segment includes real estate and automobile leasing, and golf course management services.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX. DiaSorin S.p.A. has partnership agreements with QIAGEN for diagnostic solution for Latent Tuberculosis detection; TTP for the development of Point-of-Care molecular platform; and MeMed for the launch of a test differentiating between viral and bacterial infections. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Saluggia, Italy.

