MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of MasTec worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

