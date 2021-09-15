Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $487.97 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.