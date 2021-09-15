Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,716 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $82.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Benchmark cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

