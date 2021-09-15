Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.54 Million Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $151.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $165.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

