Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Holdings Lowered by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

