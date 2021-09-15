Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Evergy stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

