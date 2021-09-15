Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,005.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.64 and its 200 day moving average is $338.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

