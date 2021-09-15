2,524 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

