Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Acquired by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

