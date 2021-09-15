Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.