Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after purchasing an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,572,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.
In other Renewable Energy Group news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 71,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
