Aigen Investment Management LP Has $468,000 Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REYN stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

