Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

