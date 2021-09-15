Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,670,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

