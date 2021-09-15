Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,423 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $122.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.62. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

