BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 105,829 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,442,000 after acquiring an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,577 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $48,063,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $37,570,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

