Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $22.97 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.3% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

