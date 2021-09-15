Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.