Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,292 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OCFT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

