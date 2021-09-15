Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthpoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.