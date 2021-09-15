Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 474,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

Separately, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

BTCM stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22. BIT Mining Limited has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

