Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 908 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

