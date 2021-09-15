Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,685 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after buying an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,715,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after buying an additional 347,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,824,000 after buying an additional 99,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $595,646.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,355.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,858,362. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SKY opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

