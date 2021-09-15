Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 161,751 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Nano Dimension worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NNDM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690,207 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nano Dimension by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nano Dimension by 526.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 693,335 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 635,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $4,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.35. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

