WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.12 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock worth $108,460,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

