Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Motco raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.46, for a total value of $114,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,821 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.