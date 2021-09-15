OceanaGold Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for OceanaGold in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie raised shares of OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

OGC stock opened at C$2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -27.03.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac acquired 100,000 shares of OceanaGold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

