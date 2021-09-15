Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $507.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.72.

PANW opened at $484.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $219.34 and a 1 year high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total transaction of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

