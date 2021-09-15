NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.75 ($53.82).

NOEJ opened at €36.20 ($42.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17. NORMA Group has a 12-month low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a 12-month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

