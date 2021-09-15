Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.48 ($14.68).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

