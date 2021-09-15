iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LDEM stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,062,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter.

