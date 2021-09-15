Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Short Interest Down 76.8% in August

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 246,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Metacrine by 151.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. Metacrine has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

