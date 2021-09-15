Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,100 shares, an increase of 258.2% from the August 15th total of 44,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,976,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

PAQC stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Provident Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.