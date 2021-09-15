Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Trading Down 5.3%

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 7,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 12,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 8.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

