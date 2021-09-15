ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.77 and last traded at $46.92. Approximately 3,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANEW. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 50,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000.

