Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Golden Path Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GPCO)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 28,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 92,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

About Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Golden Path Acquisition Corporation is based in New York.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Path Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Path Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.