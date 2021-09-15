State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,723 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of State Street worth $38,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after buying an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after buying an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $86.57 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.46.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

