State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 866 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Okta worth $36,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.67.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 200,373 shares of company stock worth $50,356,464. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $253.29 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.05 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day moving average of $241.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

