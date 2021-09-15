Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after acquiring an additional 767,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,154,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.59.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $645.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $621.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total transaction of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,388 shares of company stock worth $226,431,216. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

