State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 995,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $34,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

