WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,749 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 898.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.47.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

