Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth $417,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 8.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 166.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

