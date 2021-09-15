WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 745 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Exponent by 428.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 539.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $1,213,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Exponent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $796,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $118.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.73.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

