WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.18 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,151,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,450,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,212,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,112,000 after buying an additional 878,478 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after buying an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $144.44 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

