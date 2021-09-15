Brokerages Set Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Target Price at $56.57

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

AKRO opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $887.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $433,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,941 shares of company stock worth $1,452,290 over the last three months. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,804,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 383,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 289,094 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 135.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,566,000 after purchasing an additional 685,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,154,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 261,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

